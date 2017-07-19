Though culottes have become more on trend in the past few seasons, some women are still hesitant to try the mid-length look. Perhaps you hate their boxy appearance? Try a high waisted pair that are form-fitting at the top (pro tip: a tie-waist is always flattering). Not only that, these breezy pants exude a chic effortlessness, whether you are wearing them to work or out on the town — it's literally a no-brainer foundation for a wear-everywhere ensemble.