Let's get one thing straight: Despite their tricky reputation, culottes are not the scary fashion risk they're made out to be. In fact, the loose, cropped pants have the comfiest silhouette since boyfriend jeans, and the reasons to work 'em into your wardrobe keep stacking up. With a sleek, office-friendly structure and breezy, roomy fit, it's no surprise that culottes are slowly edging into the mainstream for everyday wear and beyond.
To keep that momentum going, fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg took recent styles from Old Navy to show us just how easy it is to pull off the culottes trend. Watch the video above, and consider this style myth officially busted.
