How To Wear All The Culottes You Bought Last Year

By now, you've probably jumped on the culotte bandwagon — after all, 2015 wouldn't have been the same without them. Looking back on the year, though, maybe you didn't get as much wear out of these wide-legged pants as you'd hoped — or maybe you just never quite figured out how to make them work with the rest of your wardrobe.



Since culottes aren't going anywhere anytime soon, the start of a new year is the perfect time to find fresh ways to style them (or just find a way to wear them, period). To give life to one of the biggest trends of the past, we've come up with four cool ways to wear all the different varieties you may have bought, from super-dressy to wildly-patterned. We're betting you haven't thought to wear culottes like this before — once you start, we guarantee you won't stop, even when the next pants fad rolls around. Click ahead for inspiration.