Sometimes, trends come and go before you even have the opportunity to try them. Other times, you realize a certain clothing "fad" isn't actually a fad at all — it actually has serious staying power. It's in that moment when you also realize you have absolutely no idea how to wear said article of clothing, which can lead to a sartorial state of panic.



Lately, you may have found yourself thinking, Wait, culottes are sticking around? How do I even wear those? That's where we come in. Welcome to the judge-free zone. Still don't know how to style your crop tops? No big deal. Can't get yourself to actually buy, let alone wear, a slip dress? Allow us to change your mind.



That's right, we're answering five of the most pressing style questions you're too afraid to ask — talking you through the trends you never imagined you'd embrace and helping you taking the big leap. Ahead, you'll find the no-fail ways to wear the trickiest of-the-moment items. Remember: Never say never.