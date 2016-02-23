Proof That Culottes Can Be Fancy As Hell

As far as bottoms go, culottes sort of fall halfway between everything. They're not quite shorts, and not yet trousers — they're too long for the sweltering summer heat, and too short for the winter windchill (without a sufficient layer of tights, that is). We tend to think of them as casual daywear, breezy by nature. But, as we've proclaimed time and time again, culottes are infinitely versatile.
So versatile, in fact, we'd strongly suggest bringing them out for the next fancy occasion on your calendar. (And, uh, we may have been a little too eager to get in on the culottes craze last year — so we're always looking for new ways to revisit the trend that overtook our closets.)
We're in luck, since it seems we weren't the only ones with closets overwhelmed by culottes: Celebrities have been bringing new meaning to the term "fancy pants" with these fresh outfits they've trotted out on the step-and-repeat. Plus, the four looks ahead are all the proof we need that culottes can, indeed, be dressed up for any occasion. Consider giving the cocktail dress a weekend off, and check out these celeb-approved party-ready bottoms.
