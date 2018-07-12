Swimsuit trends can be pretty out-there: the contrasting seams, crazy cutouts, and bright prints we've been seeing left and right have definitely been making a case for maximalism over minimalism. But one of the hottest trends this swimsuit season doesn't have to do with patterns, little details, or crazy color palettes. According to our friends at Pinterest, high-waisted bikinis are twice as popular on the platform than they have been in years.
Finally: The most popular swim silhouette is one we've been rooting for since its early comeback. And according to the site, it's officially catching on with the masses, with tons of users clicking through the app's Buyable Pins feature and buying one (or a few) for themselves. It's no surprise, though — the silhouette is flattering, fresh (while slightly retro), and one you can make all your own. Whatever your preference, the picks ahead will help you get in on this swim trend once and for all.