12 Reasons To Swap Out Your Baby Blues For Some Colored Denim

If your wardrobe is awash with sea-blue denim...well, what's new? Nothing else manages to be comfortable and chic in equal measure. The only question that remains is how to prevent it from being too predictable.
Beyond the new wave of refreshed washes and finishes that have breathed renewed life into our mainstay fabric, there are loads of new ways to do denim this season. We're suggesting you chase the rainbow with the latest colored options brighten up your summer. It's time to ditch your indigo favorites in favor of something a little fancier. From soft pinks to punchy reds, here are 12 ways too brighten up your denim this year.