Nellie Eden
Beauty
Wrecked Your Nails With Acrylics? Here's Your SOS Guide
Nellie Eden
Nov 16, 2018
Fashion
12 Reasons To Swap Out Your Baby Blues For Some Colored Denim
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jul 6, 2018
Fashion
Rethinking Cowgirl Style In The Wake Of Trump's America
Nellie Eden
Jun 11, 2018
Living
Meet The Mothers & Daughters Celebrating Their Bond
The mother-daughter relationship is a much-examined cultural phenomenon; if slamming doors at home was your favorite teenage pastime, you’re not alone.
by
Lauren Maccabee
Fashion
12 '90s Mariah Outfits That Prove She Has Range
With a collection of little white dresses, sequined ball gowns, butterfly-embellished hats, and Tommy Hilfiger denim, the lewk that Mariah Carey possessed
by
Nellie Eden
Beauty
The Skin Secret London Girls Swear By
Much like dinner parties and solo vacations, you don't fully realize the value of a good facial until you're well into your twenties. Living in cities,
by
Nellie Eden
Beauty
The No-BS Guide To Dealing With Ingrown Hairs
Ingrowns affect everyone — whether you choose to shave your entire body or let your hairs run free. With summer and bikini situations around the corner,
by
Nellie Eden
Hair
"Should I Get Bangs?" Yes — & Here's 15 Reasons Why
Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface, Zooey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer, Natalie Portman in Léon, Brigitte Bardot in, well, anything. There's no shortage of
by
Nellie Eden
Skin Care
Chances Are, You're Shaving Your Legs Wrong
Toothpaste isn't actually an effective method to treat acne, you shouldn't be using 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioners, and running your hand through your
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
Gold Jewelry To Make Your Autumn Outfits Shine
Not since Foxxy Cleopatra has loads of gold felt this good. The key with the metal is to embrace all its connotations: You can go full-on pawn shop and
by
Nellie Eden
Hair
Take These Pictures To The Salon For On-Trend Fall Hair NOW
At the risk of sounding superficial, there's nothing like changing your hair to boost your mood. Going darker usually results in shinier locks, while
by
Nellie Eden
Trends
This Fall, Give Clogs A Chance
Even if you wore them in 2001, the thought of clogs today likely sends shivers down your spine. One mention of the clunky, backless wooden shoe, and
by
Nellie Eden
Trends
You're Not Dreaming: Everything Is Now This Exact Shade Of Pink
Rose quartz: the two words you've been searching for without even realizing. If you spend any time on the internet — and we're going to guess that you
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
Meet The Jeweler Behind This Insta-Famous Vagina Necklace
From a distance, designer Suzzan Atala's golden pendant necklace resembles a Virgin Mary statuette; if you squint, it kind of looks like a rose. It's
by
Nellie Eden
Trends
Boho Skirts Are Officially Rising From The Ashes
In the fashion world, the term "boho" has about as much stigma attached to it as the monosyllabic word "Crocs." But unlike the latter, boho skirts — the
by
Nellie Eden
Fashion
Proof Trinity From
The Matrix
Is The Original Vetements ...
It's the year 1999. We're slightly concerned about the Y2K bug, but mainly, we're looking forward to the shiny new millennium. We're singing Robbie
by
Nellie Eden
Styling Tips
10 Fresh Ways To Wear Gingham, According To Instagram
The number of iconic gingham moments are endless: Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz; Liz Taylor in that knotted yellow shirt; Audrey Hepburn in her
by
Nellie Eden
Celebrity Style
Penélope Cruz In
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
: The Summer St...
Not since Diane Keaton in 1977's Annie Hall has one of Woody Allen's films spawned a style icon of such merit as Vicky Cristina Barcelona's María Elena
by
Nellie Eden
Designers
How All The Cool Kids Are Wearing Their Adidas
This is sure to get a ton of double-taps. Adidas Originals has assembled the coolest crew — Urban Outfitters, photographer Petra Collins, and a ton of
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
Mom Blazers: You Know You Want One
What, you ask, is a "mom blazer"? It is, of course, a blazer, casually worn as outerwear, most likely with some light-wash jeans and loafers
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
This '80s Brand Is Making The Vacation Pieces Of Your Dreams
Even if you're not familiar with London-based brand Hunza G, you'll likely recognize its product, because A. Your mom sported one of the line's
by
Nellie Eden
Fashion
Gwyneth In
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Is Our Summer-Wardrob...
If you're not familiar with the name Marge Sherwood, chances are you haven't watched the exquisite film The Talented Mr. Ripley. Starring a young Gwyneth
by
Nellie Eden
Beauty
10 Old-School Beauty Products That Stand The Test Of Time
Coca-Cola, Levi's, Breakfast At Tiffany's: Some things just don't age, and are classics for a reason. Yes, you should change your mascara every three
by
Nellie Eden
Beauty
Wait, These Sci-Fi Beauty Tools Do What?!
It's pretty much impossible to enter a Sephora without dropping at least $30 and coming out weighed down with a bagful of suspiciously unwarranted new
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
15 Princess-Worthy Shoes To Slip Into This Season
These boots were made for...stomping around palaces, court dances, and tending to royal engagements. Is that not how the song goes? You might have seen
by
Nellie Eden
Makeup
Why Anna From
The O.C.
Is Our '00s Beauty Icon
Tube tops over long-sleeved shirts, tartan kilts with matching berets, diamanté chokers and camisoles over...anything. We are, of course, recalling the
by
Nellie Eden
Makeup
The Best Highlighted Skin On Instagram
I remember the first time I heard the word strobing, and I remember what I did when I heard it: I rolled my eyes and carried on eating my lunch. Why?
by
Nellie Eden
Designers
These Clothes Will Make You Want To Dress Kawaii
Kawaii, roughly translated into English as "cute," is the Japanese adoration of all things adorable. Think cats in clothes, Sailor Moon, bread-shaped
by
Nellie Eden
Designers
An Inside Look At Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy's Creative Vision
If you're not familiar with Gosha Rubchinskiy, it's time to get acquainted — because he's arguably one of the most influential figures in fashion today.
by
Nellie Eden
World News
Young Female British Lawmaker Shot While Speaking With Constituents
This story was originally published on Refinery29's U.K. site. Update: The man accused of killing British politician Jo Cox has been charged with
by
Nellie Eden
