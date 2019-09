Boho Skirts Are Officially Rising From The Ashes

In the fashion world, the term "boho" has about as much stigma attached to it as the monosyllabic word "Crocs." But unlike the latter, boho skirts — the kind Sienna Miller wore in 2005 — are (in all seriousness) back.We know, we know: If you went through some type of Bohemian phase, you've likely since buried your Sun-In highlights and disc-belts with the other skeletons in your closet. The Guardian even published an article blaming Miller for legions of floppy-hemmed teens in ballet shoes and cropped cardigans, waxing lyrical about how much they wished the skirt would. just. go. away. Yet there's no denying that Miller's look — like Penny Lane's in Almost Famous and Marissa Cooper from The OC's (a.k.a. the Camisole Queen) — was legendary. There were heavy accents of Kate Moss, and subtle hints of Meryl Streep's accessorizing habits (more beads and bangles, please). And if you squinted, aspects of Captain Hook's aesthetic seeped in, too.Although we're quite certain parts of Los Angeles never completely abandoned the style (and we have reason to believe Vanessa Hudgens was actually born in a boho skirt), like most trends, the mainstream return of the flow-y skirt was inevitable.