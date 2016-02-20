Next, East London's favourite designer Caitlin price, whose made a name for herself with super-luxe tracksuit-inspired club-wear, that's so deeply enmeshed in nostalgia for London's early noughties garage scene. As the first model stepped out to "Burial", with a Sugababe Mutya Buena facial piercing in place, a bare midriff and her tracksuit barely staying on, we saw Caitlin take what she does best to the next level.



This was Caitlin's third season at London Fashion Week, but her first actual catwalk show. Flashes of coloured silk and white fur adorned her sportswear and models carried soft-looking white and pink mini-bucket bags. Supersized heart-shaped padlock necklaces that looked like cartoonish versions of the Tiffany's ones we so pined for in sixth form, decorated the girl's necks. Stylist Anna Trevelyan was busy on the front row Snapchatting Caitlin's bubble-gum pink cropped jacket and skirt (a kind of cheeky take on the office suit that became the uniform of working women in the late '90s).



Despite the obligatory Nike running shoes, it was in fact the nods to a more tailored silhouette that marked Caitlin's evolution. The wonderfully cut black, silk trousers with sashes of silk that fluttered away from the hip, and floor-dusting skirts stole the show. Caitlin's final look – a tongue-in-cheek take on the finale bridal look that marked '90's catwalks – came in the form of a cropped white puffer jacket and a billowing ball-gown skirt. The image will no doubt have flooded your Instagram feed this morning.



Though she's still a raver at heart, Caitlin's girl was moving up in the world.