In the fashion world, the word 'boho' has as much stigma attached to it as the monosyllabic noise that is 'crocs'. The thought of the two together might send a shudder down your spine, so we'll ease you in by letting you know that boho skirts, the kind that Sienna Miller wore in 2005, are in all seriousness, back in fashion.
We know, we know – you buried the bohemian-babe with sun-in highlights and disc-belts with the other skeletons in your closet including your uni ex-boyfriend, your brown ra-ra skirt, your brown cowboy boots and that much too-full fringe. The Guardian even published an article blaming Sienna Miller for legions of floppy-hemmed teens in ballet shoes and cropped cardigans, waxing lyrical about how much they wished the skirt would. just. go. away.
Did we care? No. Sienna Miller in Alfie was the 'do, Penny Lane in Almost Famous nailed the outer-wear vibe, and Marisa from The OC, also know as 'the camisole Queen', became a hardcore style icon. There were heavy accents of Kate Moss and subtle hints of Meryl Streep's accessorising habits (more beads and bangles please) and if you squinted, aspects of Captain Hook's style seeped in too. It was, you must admit, a "moment". Although we're quite certain parts of LA never gave the look up and are still in the midst of said "moment" and we do have reason to believe that Vanessa Hudgens was actually born in a boho skirt.
Wake up people, the return of this look was inevitable. We've been disco-chic'ed out this season with houses like Gucci and Prada leading the funky stacked-heeled way, so this softer, sort of '70s cousin was sure to follow – in a cork-heeled wedge on a bicycle with daisies in her hair possibly somewhere in Primrose Hill with some Sauvignon Blanc in hand, no less.
We first noticed the skirt at the shows. For autumn/winter 16, cult denim brand Marques' Almeida sounded the klaxon with heavy leather maxi-skirts asymmetrically cut in both ox-blood leather and indigo denim, worn under puffer jackets and giant Vetements-style hoodies.
Fashion East's Molly Goddard then presented a ghostly and theatrical show of Jacobean tulle dresses and skirts. Icey tutu style maxi skirts with signature boho tiers came in smokey greys and mustard yellows and even Riri wore Molly's acid-green dress about town. Chloé followed suit and showed pink tutu maxi dresses that poked out from underneath Trainspotter-style ribbed jumpers in dull blues and greys. Zeitgeist tracksuit designer and fellow Fashion East member, Caitlin Price's tongue-in-cheek look at the bridal dress was a white silk maxi-skirt, split to the hip, with a coordinating white puffer jacket for the ultimate sport-luxe take on the full-length skirt. And we all know what that means: three's a trend – yes, a trend – and four's basically a putsch.
You know something's legitimate as a sartorial choice when Rihanna chimes in, so her skirt, that all but melted Instagram and rinsed our 3G when it happened in June of this year, sealed the deal.
Then the street style stars adopted them. Phoebe Lettice wore her pink-gauze, tiered skirt with her Nike TNs and Sharmadean Reid paired her red cotton one with sliders.
It might be time to park your denim mini and embrace the power of the twirl. Just leave your big-ass leather belt in the attic, where it belongs, and wear with trainers and hoodies for a fresh 2016 sporty-makeover. Comfy, no?
Never say never!
