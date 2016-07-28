If you're not familiar with the name Marge Sherwood, chances are you haven't watched the exquisite film The Talented Mr. Ripley. Starring a young Gwyneth Paltrow, a devilishly dishy Jude Law as trust-fund baby Dickie Greenleaf, and a sinisterly messed-up Matt Damon as the sociopathic Tom Ripley, the movie is a chilling journey through Italy's Ischia with a murder-mystery plot. And though it's mainly a story of mental and physical violence within the depths of unrequited love, the film does, at several moments, give way to a truly phenomenal vacation-on-the-Mediterranean wardrobe.
Actually, come to think of it, the entire storyline hangs on a single garment: the Princeton blazer Tom steals in order to be mistaken for an old Ivy League pal of Dickie's. But it's the Oscar-nominated blue-blood wardrobe designed by Gary Jones and Ann Roth that steals these languid summer scenes. Gwyneth's role as the elegant, all-American girl abroad has produced an archive of signet rings, Alice bands, knotted shirts, linen skirts, and '50s swimwear that could inspire your look for the final weeks of the season. Here, we review some of those standout moments.
