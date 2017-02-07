Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface, Zooey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer, Natalie Portman in Léon, Brigitte Bardot in, well, anything. There's no shortage of fringes we've seen on the silver screen that we'd like to sport ourselves. There's something so edgy about short bangs, something so unspeakably sexy about a mussed-up, shaggy, grown-out fringe. But there's also something high-maintenance about bangs that prevents us from taking the plunge. They take years to grow out, stick to your forehead when it's anything over 70 degrees outside, and look absurd when straightened.



Still, a girl can dream. If you're one of the brave ones about to sit down in the salon chair and commit, here's some highly screenshottable hairspiration to take with you. Good luck. May the fringe be with you.