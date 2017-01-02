Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface, Zooey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer, Natalie Portman in Leon, Brigitte Bardot in, well anything. We're not short of fringes we've seen on the silver screen that we'd quite like to sport ourselves. There's something so edgy about short bangs, something so "manic pixie dream girl" about an on-the-lashes spidery cut, something so unspeakably sexy about a mussed-up, shaggy grown-out fringe. But there's also something so high-maintenance about a fringe that prevents us from taking the plunge. They take years to grow out, stick to your forehead when it's anything over 20 degrees outside and look absurd when straightened.



Still, a girl can dream. If you're one of the brave ones about to sit down in the barbers chair and commit, here's some highly-screenshottable hairspo to take to the salon with you. Good luck.



This article was first published June 10, 2016.