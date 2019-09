Proof Trinity From The Matrix Is The Original Vetements Girl

Of course, this is a generalization. Aesthetically, kids now (and then) are taking a similar look at how human life and technology are conflating into one human experience, and that's evident in the art they're producing. Take London's PC Music, and the genre's stars, such as Hannah Diamond , whose sound seems crafted on a Yamaha keyboard, and who herself looks as if she's been freshly unpackaged from a Mattel box and dressed like a school kid from 2001. (Talking of 2001, the year Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within launched, this January saw Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton cast the game's virtual heroine , the sorbet-haired Lightning, as the brand's campaign girl.)In the past few years, we've been introduced to the style subculture of "health goths," and to the fashion house Vetements. The brand is the ultimate people's revolt (supposedly), with its long leather jackets, unassuming sports apparel, and models that all look like extras from The Matrix — with sunken eyes, shaved heads, clothes dripping off limbs, heavy platformed boots, slashed T-shirts, and leather trousers. Then, you've got Rihanna's Morpheus-style sunglasses for Dior, and The Met Ball's timely 2016 theme, Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology It's impossible to disentangle Trinity and her appearance from any of the above. As the film's true protagonist, she remains the stand-alone heroine for the Y2K look — and her style, with good reason, is relentlessly copied.