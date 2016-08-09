Proof Trinity From The Matrix Is The Original Vetements Girl

It's the year 1999. We're slightly concerned about the Y2K bug, but mainly, we're looking forward to the shiny new millennium. We're singing Robbie Williams and rooting for Michael Jordan, drinking too much Sunny D and videotaping Xena: Warrior Princess, and life is beautiful and...sorry, we just had to pause to weep into our iPhones and latte art for a moment.



The end of the century was an optimistic time of change and transformation. The Utopian outlook was yet to be marred by events like September 11 and the July 7 London bombings. The world wasn't yet dominated by Apple or distracted by the Kardashians; the dot-com bubble hadn't burst, the financial crisis hadn't reared its white-collared neck, and we (and the things we were consuming) were shiny, young things. We were swapping our pagers for the first mobile phones, and ditching Pokémon for The Sims. The market was awash with glossy items like blow-up chairs, CD players, and glow-in-the-dark stars that stuck to our walls.