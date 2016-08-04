It's the year 1999. We're slightly concerned about the Y2K bug but mainly, we're looking forward to the shiny new millennium. We're singing Robbie Williams and rooting for Alan Shearer and drinking too much Sunny D and and videotaping Xena: Warrior Princess and trying on our Kickers – oh my god sorry, we just had to pause to weep into our iPhones and latte art for a moment there.



The mood at the end of that particular century was best observed by the art it produced. It was an optimistic time of change and transformation. The Utopian outlook was yet to be marred by the events that were September the 11th and the July 7th bombings. It was not yet a world dominated by Apple and distracted by the Kardashians. The dotcom bubble hadn't burst, neither had our gobstoppers; the financial crisis hadn't reared its tanned, white-collared neck yet, and we were shiny young things, and so were the things we were consuming. We were swapping our pagers for the first mobile phones, ditching Pokémon in favour of The Sims; The Simpsons became Futurama and we began leaving our Nintendos at home to make room for our Walkmans in our Nike swim bags. The market was awash with shiny, hard metallic stuffs like blow up chairs, CD racks, stainless-steel kitchen tops, Mini Disc players, UFO stickers and glow in the dark stars that we Blu-tacked to our walls.

