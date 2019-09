There have been attempts to revive the gamer uniform since the year 2002. Vapourwave , an online sub-community that appeared mainly on Tumblrs in 2010, celebrated that Microsoft Windows desktop screensaver-chic and for a moment caught light. Superimposed images that mimicked the pre-photoshop digi-art of the early noughties and dissembled the symbols of corporate branding of the nineties ad-world (think golden arches and astronauts) formed pastiched pop-art for the internet age. Then big business cottoned on and pirated the aesthetic that had attempted to erect a giant massive-middle-finger in their direction in the first place. And so Vapourwave disappeared down again with the emergence of apps like Instagram in 2010 – and the internet served up cakes, cats and pornography like it was 1999 all over again. Our wardrobes followed suit.So why are we looking to The Matrix, and Trinity now? For obvious reasons that don't just fall on that tired maxim of 'fashion is cyclical'. Isn't the bug creeping and crawling around under Neo's stomach the same as the mobile technology we grip in our hands each day? The laptops we sit facing from sunrise to nightfall? Aren't we all trying to yank that plug out of the backs of our skulls? Are we not now living in an era of cyber-war that closer resembles The Matrix than any other time before? Is this moment not somewhat dystopian?We are, according to mainstream media, a subculture-less generation; bereft of identity, reduced to morbid selfie-takers with no hope of financial solvency.