10 Fresh Ways To Wear Gingham, According To Instagram

The number of iconic gingham moments are endless: Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz; Liz Taylor in that knotted yellow shirt; Audrey Hepburn in her peddle-pushers; Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe suited up in the pattern, 85% of the time. It's a stylish line-up, if we say so ourselves.
These are just a few of several key #TBT gingham moments that have persuaded us to reconsider the quintessential picnic blanket pattern as chic. And, with summer finally acting its age, it's gingham's time to shine. To figure out how to best tackle the print in 2016, we went straight to the source: Instagram. Ahead, see how some of our style favorites are making the black-and-white check feel fresh.
