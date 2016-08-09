Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, Liz Taylor in a knotted yellow gingham shirt, Audrey Hepburn in gingham peddle-pushers, Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe suited in the stuff 85% of the time. We think you'll agree, that's a stylish line up.
There were several key #tbt gingham moments that persuaded us it was potentially as chic, if not cooler, than leopard print. With summer finally acting its age, it's gingham's time to shine. To find out how best to tackle the stuff in 2016, we of course went straight to our Instagram favourites to get some tips on how to style out matching the tablecloth at brunch with swagger...
