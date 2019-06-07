Everything Alexa Chung touches turns to gold, whether it's fresh kicks or fashion week, and fresh off the back of the news that she's hosting Netflix's new show Next in Fashion, we're treated to even more from our favourite polymath. Today marks the launch of her collaboration with heritage outerwear label Barbour - just in time for festival season.
Despite us having seen Chung in many a wax jacket over the years, from Glastonbury and beyond, this is the first time the designer's eponymous label has collaborated with Barbour. The collection, which "explores tradition, craftsmanship, modernity and character to create a collection that is both timeless and energised," will be made up of pieces from the brand's archive reimagined through the ALEXACHUNG lens.
Speaking of her personal relationship with Barbour, from riding horses around her childhood home of Hampshire to storming the mud-ridden fields of festivals, she said, “Some of my happiest memories have unfolded in a Barbour. The smell of the wax alone makes me feel like I’m home. For me Barbour has been part of my childhood, my coming of age and I am extraordinarily proud that it is now part of my future.”
Made up of seven pieces of outerwear, three tote bags, and a bucket hat, Chung was inspired by the British label's archive, which dates back to 1910. The first drop is comprised of The Barbour Patch, an archive Barbour Beaufort-inspired patchwork jacket in a darker colour spectrum, The Edith, with all the trappings of a traditional outdoor jacket, with plenty of pockets and signature corduroy collar, and The Pip, inspired by Barbour's 1973 nylon smock, which boasted all manner of outdoors fixings and fastenings, including a lace-up storm front and a zipped map pocket.
Barbour's Global Marketing and Commercial Director Paul Wilkinson said “We are delighted to be working with ALEXACHUNG on this exciting collaboration. It combines Barbour’s classic tradition with the fashion, style and wit of the ALEXACHUNG brand to create a very special collection that is practical, alluring and fun to wear, designed for festivals and a life outdoors.”
Whether you're copping the collaboration for hikes in the great British outdoors, or donning yours to get down and dirty at one of summer's best festival, we'll be wearing this sure-to-be-sell-out collection all summer long.
The Barbour x ALEXACHUNG Edith, Patch and Pip jackets are available from 9 June 2019 from barbour.com/alexachung and alexachung.com, while the further four outerwear styles and accessories are available from 2nd August.
