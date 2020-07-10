Summer 2020 may be the strangest on record but as the weather warms up, we're casting off our cosy loungewear and welcoming more optimistic modes of dressing. Sure, the sun isn't the most reliable in the UK and we're not heading further afield any time soon, but there's one sartorial pairing that is a certainty in summer, whether the skies are blue or it's raining and muggy: a dress and sandals.
Arguably the most effortless of fashion teammates, no matter what your style preference – minimalist or maximalist, traditional or more avant garde – a dress and sandals is your throw-it-on-and-go get-up for working from home, strolling by the sea or braving public transport to finally see friends (all while social distancing, natch).
Ahead, we've found nine women demonstrating just how easy it is to pair a dress and sandals, from the new 'ugly' shoe to the prettiest prairie pieces around. Click through for inspiration aplenty.