Summer 2020 may be the strangest on record but as the weather warms up, we're casting off our cosy loungewear and welcoming more optimistic modes of dressing. Sure, the sun isn't the most reliable in the UK and we're not heading further afield any time soon, but there's one sartorial pairing that is a certainty in summer, whether the skies are blue or it's raining and muggy: a dress and sandals.