21 Long-Sleeve Midi Dresses For Your Winter Wardrobe Consideration

As the never-ending quest to master creative layering methods throughout the winter months continues, we thought today would be a good day for a deep dive on the long-sleeve midi dresses. As the Goldilocks of dresses (not too long, not too short), the midi hits right below your knee, with silhouettes that vary from body-conscious to super floaty. If you're already acquainted with midi sundresses but haven't yet brought a long-sleeve version into your winter wardrobe, be advised that they pair well with pretty much everything.