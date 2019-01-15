As the never-ending quest to master creative layering methods throughout the winter months continues, today it's time for a dapple in long-sleeve midi dresses. As the Goldilocks of dresses (not too long, not too short), the midi hits right below your knee and the silhouette can vary from being body-conscious to super floaty. If you're already acquainted with midi sundresses but haven't yet brought a long-sleeve version into your winter closet, be advised — they pair well with pretty much everything.
Layer a shorter skirt over the midi dress for a more daring look, belt it to change the silhouette, wear a pair of tall boots that are partially hidden by the skirt to create an interesting silhouette, or pair a cropped leather jacket over it for an edgier vibe. Find your perfect fit here — these 17 frocks are begging to be a part of your closet and will be a no-fail option for meetings, date nights, and random Wednesdays when you just feel like dressing up.
