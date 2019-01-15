As the never-ending quest to master creative layering methods throughout the winter months continues, today it's time for a dapple in long-sleeve midi dresses. As the Goldilocks of dresses (not too long, not too short), the midi hits right below your knee and the silhouette can vary from being body-conscious to super floaty. If you're already acquainted with midi sundresses but haven't yet brought a long-sleeve version into your winter closet, be advised — they pair well with pretty much everything.