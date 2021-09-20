These 12 Maxi Dresses Have Got You Covered For Fall

There are fall dresses, and then there are extra-long fall dresses, and no — these two categories were not created equally. Shorter dresses are ideal for showing off your autumn-ready, knee-high leather boots. A maxi dress, on the other hand, brings the drama with floor-sweeping hems that can keep you covered as temperatures drop. And at the end of the day, more dress simply means more to love about the style, be it of the sweater, prairie, or trench variety.
If you're looking for the perfect fall dress that goes the extra mile, we've got you covered. Since there are thousands of options out there and only so many weeks till fall, we went to the experts. And by that, we mean the legions of savvy cyber shoppers who are doing the hard work for us all by leaving their honest ratings and reviews far and wide across our go-to retailers. Think Nordstrom, Madewell, Revolve, and more... wherever you usually go to scoop up a best-selling frock, there's a trail of opinions leading you to the top pick of the lot. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 floor-sweeping styles that have customers raving. Once you find your perfect dress, you'll bet set for whatever comes your way without any unnecessary chill.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
