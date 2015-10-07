Maxi-dresses are the stuff of summer's relaxing beach getaways and out-all-day-and-night weekends. But at this point, we really don’t want to wait another three seasons before we can indulge in that easy aesthetic again. In fact, we believe that building an outfit around one great, ground-grazing dress is a seasonless concept.
Together with Neiman Marcus, we're out to prove our point by lining up the best examples of long fall dresses that give summer styles a run for their hemlines. Our top 10 picks are a bit warmer, but they still embody that instantly elegant and so-effortless-you-could-dress-in-the-dark appeal. Plus, they run the gamut — thick knits, printed prairie styles, minimal sheaths, grown-up pinafores — inspiring us to wear a full-length number for any occasion and not just the black-tie ones.
Ahead, 10 autumnal dresses that make saying goodbye to summer's minis and maxis so much easier.
