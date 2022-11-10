I Juggle 3 Jobs In New York City — & This Styling Trick Saves Me So Much Time 

She wakes up at the crack of dawn — the only time when she's able to savor the calm and quiet of an NYC morning — to write in her gratitude journal (that is, if the urge to scroll through TikTok doesn’t take over) before she tackles a full day of juggling a full-time job with her many side hustles and hobbies. Just before 9 a.m., she makes the 20-minute walk from the apartment she shares with friends to her 9-to-5 (err, 9-to-6), where she works as a marketing associate. But instead of waiting in 30-minute sandwich lines at cafes like the rest of midtown, her lunch breaks consist of running from model casting to model casting for gigs she’ll work into what little free time she has. In the evening, she’s either heading straight from her office to her dance studio (she’s a longtime competitive dancer), or squeezing in a weightlifting workout, or teaching the occasional virtual yoga class — before going home and settling down for the night by 9 p.m. to, inevitably, wake up and do it all over again the next day.