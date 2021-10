The 17 Knit Trends We’ll Be Hibernating In All Autumn & Winter Long

Whether you’re a Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally , turtleneck-under-a-blazer kind of person, haven’t been able to stop thinking about Chris Evans’ perfect cable knit in Knives Out or are all about kitsch, embroidered cardigans , the beauty of knitwear is that there are just so many options out there. This season especially, designers are leaning into a comfort-first approach to autumn/winter dressing. On the AW21 runways we saw everything from extra thick yarns to skintight, mesh-like knits; dress sets, sweater vests and capes; candy colours and earthy neutrals; patchwork designs and graphic prints. After more than 18 months of working from home, spending our days moving from desk to sofa to bed, rolling out of pyjamas and into loungewear, we are thrilled.