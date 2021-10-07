Story from Fashion

The 17 Knit Trends We’ll Be Hibernating In All Autumn & Winter Long

Esther Newman
Designed by Kristine Romano.
The leaves are turning gold, the air is distinctly crisp and I’m deep into my annual Gilmore Girls rewatch. Yes, autumn is here and it can mean only one thing: the return of sweater weather. Say what you will about the season – shorter days, darker nights, tumultuous weather – but you cannot beat being swaddled in an ultra soft knit. It’s like a bear hug, a cup of tea and an evening by the fire, all rolled into one.
Whether you’re a Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally, turtleneck-under-a-blazer kind of person, haven’t been able to stop thinking about Chris Evans’ perfect cable knit in Knives Out or are all about kitsch, embroidered cardigans, the beauty of knitwear is that there are just so many options out there. This season especially, designers are leaning into a comfort-first approach to autumn/winter dressing. On the AW21 runways we saw everything from extra thick yarns to skintight, mesh-like knits; dress sets, sweater vests and capes; candy colours and earthy neutrals; patchwork designs and graphic prints. After more than 18 months of working from home, spending our days moving from desk to sofa to bed, rolling out of pyjamas and into loungewear, we are thrilled.
Advertisement
To kickstart sweater season in style, we’ve scoured the AW21 shows, window-shopped our favourite brands and curated a guide to the best knitwear trends around. Read on for the 17 styles keeping you cosy and comfortable all autumn long.

Gradient knits

You want a touch of colour to brighten your autumn days but a primary bold is a bit too much – especially against the muted, earthy tones of the season. Enter the gradient knit: a softer wash of colour, whether a single hue or different rainbow shades bleeding into each other. There’s something about the haziness of these knits that just adds to the cosy vibe.
shop 5 products
Verge Girl
Raise The Bar Knit // Rust
£52.00
Verge Girl
Vanessa Bruno
Serafina Jumper
£255.00
24S
Paloma Wool
No 958 / Salinas
£102.69
Paloma Wool
Zadig & Voltaire
Multicoloured Sunday Sweater
£380.00
Zadig & Voltaire
Isabel Marant Étoile
Gradient-knit Oversized Cardigan
£475.00
Farfetch

Granny square crochet

If it doesn’t look like your nan knitted it for you in front of Countryfile, then we don’t want it. Granny square crochet knits are a statement in themselves so keep the rest of your outfit simple.
shop 5 products
Free People
Slouchy Crochet Trousers
£99.95£178.00
Free People
BastKnitwear
Granny Square Crochet Cardigan
£137.29
Etsy
Anthropologie
Cosy Crochet Cardigan
£270.00
Anthropolgie
& Other Stories
Square Motif Crochet Vest
£34.00£75.00
& Other Stories
The Series NY
Vintage Handstitched Crochet Granny Top
£100.00
KOIBIRD

Extra chunky, extra oversized fits

Using extra thick yarn, these chunky, extra oversized knits take sweater weather to a whole new level. The undoubted queen of chunky knits is Hope Macaulay, a Northern Irish designer whose Colossal Knit Jackets in the sweetest sorbet shades you’ve probably already seen all over Instagram.
shop 5 products
Sea
Ziggy Striped Crochet-knit Sweater
£500.00
Net-A-Porter
Hope Macaulay
Penelope Colossal Knit Jacket
£395.00
Hope Macaulay
Meadows Store
Bramble Knit Terracotta
£195.00
Meadows Store
Hope Macaulay
Venus Chunky Knit Vest
£498.00
Free People
Free People
Aldrin Cardi, Juniper Berry Combo
£188.00
Free People

Wraparound, ballet-style cardigans

Who knew 8-year-old you, coming home from ballet class, was such a style icon? Whether you opt for an on-theme baby blue (like this style from & Other Stories) or an autumnal neutral like Gap’s super soft design, a wraparound cardigan is best styled with straight-leg jeans, heeled ankle boots, a blazer and a knit beret for a cool, Parisian look à la Jeanne Damas.
Advertisement
shop 5 products
Allude
V-neck Wool-blend Wrap Cardigan
£190.00
Matches Fashion
COS
Wrap Cardigan
£55.00
COS
& Other Stories
Alpaca Blend Wrap Cardigan
£69.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wrap Cardigan
£45.00
& Other Stories
Gap
Supersoft Wrap-front Cardigan
£59.95
Gap

Collared knits

Hitting the sweet spot between preppy polo shirts and lightweight knits, we can’t get enough of collared sweaters and cardigans this season. When it’s cold out and layering is your only hope to stay warm, the collar peeking out adds much-needed dimension and interest.
shop 5 products
& Other Stories
Collared Alpaca Blend Cardigan
£65.00
& Other Stories
Toast
Lofty Alpaca Collared Cardigan
£165.00
Toast
Arket
Collared Wool Jumper
£45.00£89.00
Arket
Topman
Longsleeve Open Collar Knitted Polo In Bur...
£25.00
ASOS
& Other Stories
Boxy Collared Cable Knit Cardigan
£85.00
& Other Stories

Knit sets and co-ords

When in doubt, opt for a knit co-ord. Not only are they super comfy and the perfect seasonal update to your WFH loungewear situation, they look polished and offer multiple outfits in one. Win-win!
shop 7 products
Rouje
Marielle Dress
£265.00
Rouje
Rouje
Luc Pants
£175.00
Rouje
ASOS DESIGN
Premium Lounge Knitted Collared Jumper & T...
£40.00
ASOS
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
£19.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Trousers
£17.99
H&M
Zara
Printed Knit Bodysuit
£25.99
Zara
Zara
Printed Knit Trousers
£29.99
Zara

Graphic print knits

Graphic prints aren’t going anywhere for AW21, they’re just migrating to your knitwear drawer – logo prints and abstract patterns alike.
shop 5 products
Hades
David Bowie Rebel Rebel Jumper
£225.00
Hades
ASOS DESIGN
Knitted Jumper With Oil Slick Pattern In B...
£30.00
ASOS
Bella Freud
1970 Oversized Jumper
£335.00
Bella Freud
Urban Outfitters
Uo Oversized Yin & Yang Jacquard Jumper
£56.00
Urban Outfitters
Saturday By Megan Ellaby
The Ultimate Intarsia Slogan Knitted Jumper
£80.00
Saturday By Megan Ellaby

Knit one-pieces and bodysuits

Every trend has its more stylish, harder-to-wear iterations as well as those that make everyday dressing a breeze. Dodo Bar Or's pointelle-knit playsuit and Jaded London’s dupe are the former – you’ll have to wriggle out of these after a night out. For easier moving around, try the looser silhouettes of Free People’s Easy Living One-Piece and Allude’s Wool-Blend Jumpsuit.
shop 5 products
Free People
Easy Living Sweater One-piece
£78.00
Free People
Dodo Bar Or
Shiya Striped Pointelle-knit Playsuit
£310.80
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta
Ribbed-knit Jumpsuit
£2655.00
Net-A-Porter
Jaded London
Abstract Art Print Jumpsuit
£55.00
Urban Outfitters
Allude
V-neck Wool-blend Jumpsuit
£279.00
Matches Fashion

Landscape print knits

Lockdown’s landscape prints aren’t going anywhere. Clearly we're all still dreaming of quaint countryside vistas, mountain retreats and seaside sunsets.
shop 5 products
Lazy Oaf
Scenery Knit Cardigan
£90.00
Lazy Oaf
Minga London
Mountain Landscape Knit Jumper
£55.00
Minga London
House Of Sunny
Souvenir Cardigan
£98.00
Urban Outfitters
Annorlunda
Knitted Vest With Landscape Print
£36.00£45.00
ASOS
Free People
Perfect View Cardi
£158.00
Free People

Knit dresses

Knit dresses are far more sophisticated than your typical oversized jumper. We’re wearing ours with knee-high boots and faux leather trench coats while it’s still warm enough.
shop 5 products
Whistles
Collar Midi Knit Dress
£139.00
Whistles
Roberta Einer
Bianca Maxi Dress
£900.00
Flannels
Dodo Bar Or
Lin Pointelle-knit Maxi Dress
£487.20
Net-A-Porter
Free People
Trixie Sweater Maxi
£88.00
Free People
House Of Sunny
Good Vibrations Hockney Dress
£98.00
Urban Outfitters

Knit vests

We can thank Harry Styles for many things but it’s his affinity with a knit sweater vest that we love most. They provide another layer during winter’s coldest days and, if you opt for a kitschy, grandpa print, add colour, pattern and interest to an otherwise simple outfit.
Advertisement
shop 5 products
Warehouse
Stripe Knit Vest With Woven Sleeves
£44.00£55.00
Warehouse
Ganni
Checkerboard Knit Logo Vest
£175.00
Ganni
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Ciella Sweater
£119.00
24S
Only
Cable Fairisle Knitted Vest In Cream
£32.00
ASOS
Glassworks London
Ivory And Pastel Muticoloured Argyle Sweat...
£55.00
Glassworks London

Knits with cutouts

Not even your knitwear drawer is immune to AW21’s love of a cutout. Our favourite way to opt into this trend is with statement tops: thinner knits with detailed, cutout necklines. An autumn update on the classic 'jeans and a nice top'.
shop 6 products
Self-Portrait
Cutout Cotton-blend Rib-knit Sweater
£260.00
Matches Fashion
Cult Gaia
Kenzie Cut-out Stretch-knit Top
£145.00
Selfridges
COS
Cut-out Jumper
£69.00
COS
Coperni
Cutout Ribbed-knit Sweater
£320.00
Net-A-Porter
COS
Knitted Cut-out Jumper
£69.00
COS
Rouje
Maurine Sweater
£150.00
Rouje

Classic turtleneck jumpers

You can’t go wrong with a classic turtleneck. Wear yours now with plaid skirts and knee-high boots for a Dark Academia-inspired look and under dresses, blouses and sweater vests once the temperature drops.
shop 5 products
Arket
Modal Blend Roll Neck
£29.00
Arket
Everlane
The Cozy-stretch Pullover
£94.00
Everlane
& Other Stories
Cropped Relaxed Fit Turtleneck
£65.00
& Other Stories
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
£12.99
H&M
Anthropologie
Maeve Turtle Neck Jumper
£70.00
Anthropologie

Half-zip knits

Kinda sporty, kinda preppy, all around stylish – the half-zip knit jumper is ideal for the transition from summer to winter and autumn’s unpredictable weather.
shop 5 products
Maje
100% Wool Pullover With Half-zip Collar
£279.00
Maje
Kitri Studio
Lorna Green Stripe Zip Collar Cotton Sweater
£95.00
Kitri Studio
Everlane
The Felted Merino Half-zip Sweater
£135.00
Everlane
nu-in
100% Organic Essential Half Zip Cable Jumper
£44.00
nu-in
Varley
Vine Ribbed Cotton-blend Sweatshirt
£125.00
Net-A-Porter

Embroidered knit cardigans

In a world of chunky knits and oversized fits, delicately embroidered cardigans are a sweet palate cleanser. Button one up with your favourite jeans for a simple but romantic date-night look.
shop 5 products
Shrimps
Bennett Embroidered Wool-blend Cable-knit ...
£350.00
Matches Fashion
La Redoute
Recycled Short Cardigan With Embroidered F...
£70.00
La Redoute
The Great
The Scallop Two-tone Embroidered Cotton-bl...
£360.00
Net-A-Porter
Y.A.S
Embroidered Volume Sleeve Cardigan In Camel
£60.00
ASOS
& Other Stories
Rose Embroidery Knit Cardigan
£95.00
& Other Stories

Cable knit jumpers

Of course we had to include the classic cable knit, if only to honour the very best examples in pop culture. Alongside Chris Evans in Knives Out, there’s Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally and Marilyn Monroe in Let’s Make Love.
shop 5 products
Free People
Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater
£88.00
Free People
Bershka
Recycled Polyester High Neck Cable Knit Ju...
£25.99
ASOS
Baukjen
Carrie Recycled Wool Jumper
£109.00
Baukjen
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cable-knit Icon V-neck Sweater
£59.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
& Other Stories
Cable Knit Sweater
£75.00
& Other Stories

Striped knits

Whether you go for extra thick or delicate stripes, rainbow brights or the classic Breton navy and cream, you can’t go wrong with a striped knit or two in your autumn arsenal.
shop 5 products
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Slash Striped Sweater
£395.00
Browns
Jigsaw
Ladder Stripe Jumper
£100.00£125.00
Jigsaw
IKKS
I.code Babery Green, Ecru, Khaki And Red S...
£138.00
IKKS
AllSaints
Melody Jumper Black/porcelain
£85.99£168.00
Otrium
BDG Urban Outfitters
Mixed Stripe Crew Neck Jumper
£46.00
Urban Outfitters

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement