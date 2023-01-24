The Best Knitted Co-Ords For Your Cold Weather Wardrobe

Beyond Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's lusty Oscars performance and the disappointing Game Of Thrones finale, 2019 was defined by one major pop culture moment: Katie Holmes and her knitted co-ord. Hailing a taxi in a $520 Khaite cashmere bralette and cardigan, the actress made the case for matching knitwear sets and the fashion world hasn't been the same since.
Four (yes, four) years later, knitted co-ords have come on leaps and bounds, venturing beyond the realm of designer labels and onto the high street. For winter, sets have become cosier and chunkier, with a cream cable-knit jumper, matching skirt and knee-high boots becoming the season's unofficial 'vanilla girl' aesthetic.
As we head into even colder weather, the appeal of knitwear grows bigger by the day, with flared merino wool trousers and printed knit maxi skirts offering an easy fix for base layers. Accessorised with long structured coats, blanket scarves and your favourite balaclava, knitted co-ords are fast becoming the only answer to our winter dressing dilemmas.
To explore some of our favourite sets on the market right now, click through the slideshow ahead...
