The Best Ways To Shop Sustainable Knitwear

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, our spending habits seem to have taken a sharp left turn. With many of us spending more time on our devices than usual, our propensity for online shopping has skyrocketed, as boredom and stress fuel our online expenditure.
According to new data, 61% of British consumers admitted to shopping more online during the pandemic, with 89% saying they will likely continue to shop online at the same level or more post-lockdown. Newly released sales figures from e-commerce sites like ASOS confirm this sentiment: the e-tailer has quadrupled its profits since quarantine began.
With many people unable to shop IRL during the pandemic, the pivot towards online shopping was to be expected but as the COVID-19 crisis continues, it's important to make sure that our online shopping experience is as sustainable as possible. Many of us have made the move towards responsible loungewear in the last few months and the next big item on our winter wish list is eco-friendly knitwear.
Knitted garments are often made of plastic-based materials like nylon and acrylic, making the switch to sustainable knitted goods feel difficult – but it doesn't have to be. When it comes to shopping for sustainable knitwear, one of the best courses of action you can take is buying pieces made entirely from one material, like 100% wool, so that the garment can be recycled further down the line.
You could also give an old knitted item a second lease of life by shopping vintage or keep things made for purpose by shopping with small-batch companies. Or you could shop cruelty-free knits by looking for pieces made from materials like organic cotton and Econyl. Whichever way you want to shop sustainably this winter, we’ve got you covered with a selection of the cosiest sustainable knits online right now.
