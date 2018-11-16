Small-Batch Beauty Brands That Will Help Save The Planet (& Your Skin)

While this approach certainly appeals to those concerned about their plastic waste, this new breed of small-batch brands proves that results-driven formulas needn’t be compromised. Brands that hand-make their products in small batches tend to do so out of a necessity around longevity, and more often than not, they use natural ingredients and forgo chemical preservatives. "We make our products more or less to order so that they go out fresh to consumers and retailers," Kate said. Although the shelf life is shorter, you’re getting high quality ingredients at their most potent, which means they work better.