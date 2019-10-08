Of course, not being able to ask for another size can be a problem – especially in vintage, where plus-size garms get scarcer the further back in time you go. "It’s definitely a challenge to cater for sizes over a UK 10," admits Brand. "A lot of the vintage you come across is tiny, which is telling of the social norms and beauty standards of those times." But she puts the work in, to ensure that Another Matinee has more to offer. "I want to celebrate vintage style but reimagine how I present it, to reflect today’s changing attitudes towards women and our bodies and what is 'beautiful' in 2019."