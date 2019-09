Finally, An Instagram Shop For Plus-Size Vintage

The Phoenix-based vintage shop, which opened less than a year ago, styles and photographs its pieces on curvy ladies and indicates sizing in each caption (at the moment, its items run from size 12 to 18). With just 500 followers, Belen's Linens may not have the reach some of the most popular Insta-shops do ( @courtyard_la and @the_corner_store have 117k and 41k followers, respectively), but it is disrupting a space that for so long has been dominated by straight-size women. Because in the same way the fashion industry is not yet properly catering to plus-sized women, the vintage market still has a lot of work to do. Let's hope this is the start of a bigger movement on Instagram — and beyond.