Finally, Vintage Fashion For Plus-Size People Is Here

This is something Katty Patterson , a thrifting lover who’s been selling vintage since 2007, has experienced firsthand. As a size 10 she had "the pick of the shop" but as a size 16 it was a different story. "I felt like I was getting the dregs. When looking for a size 16 you would always end up with the polyester nylon zip-up from the '70s in some mad print," she told me. "If you are bigger than a size 14, you're sourcing from a smaller pool while if you are standard size you could probably find 50 vintage sellers in just one county and pick and choose for your budget," she added. However, with her determination to change the narrative and her years of experience at sourcing vintage, Patterson has discovered that finding more size-inclusive pieces is definitely possible. She now sells premium vintage womenswear for curvier women through her online Etsy store, Finds by Foxes