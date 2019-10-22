Susie Cave can do no wrong with her ultra romantic label, The Vampire’s Wife. Now, in partnership with film and theatre costume designer Alice Babidge, Cave has created an otherworldly new collection, 'Pussy Bow', and enlisted her closest friends and collaborators to star in the campaign.
The collection features exaggerated takes on all the hallmarks of Cave’s brand, from street-sweeping and sky-high hemlines, voluminous sleeves and tight cuffs, to the most sumptuous of fabrics. The lookbook’s all-star cast includes the inimitable Kate Moss, wearing the metallic Mayhem minidress, Keira Knightley in the eponymous Keira dress, all florals and bow sleeves, and a trio dressed head-to-toe in vampish black: Cave herself, her beloved singer-songwriter husband Nick, and fellow designer and old friend Bella Freud.
Shot by Casper Sejersen, further guests featured in the campaign include photographer Mary McCartney, who wears her American Chevron evening dress with Converse kicks, art director Simon B. Mørch in the ruffled lace Early dress, and legendary milliner Philip Treacy and husband Stefan Bartlett standing either side of Cave, who wears the glorious pussybow Total Mayhem dress.
Cave, who was one of the industry’s most prominent models during the 1990s, has been shot by everyone from Helmut Newton to Steven Meisel but is now better known for being the contemporary actress and musician’s dressmaker of choice. Founding The Vampire’s Wife (named after an unfinished novel by Nick which ruminates on the muse and the creative process) back in 2014, her clientele includes the likes of Florence Welch, Dakota Johnson, Alexa Chung and Chloë Grace Moretz, all drawn to the hyperfeminine silhouettes and rich fabrics of her pieces.
The Vampire’s Wife has gone from cult label to red carpet-approved, but no matter how many household names champion her clothes, Cave's aesthetic DNA is as palpable as ever.
