Is Depop Gentrifying Secondhand Shopping?

When Harri, 26, was saving up to move house earlier this year, she decided to list some old bits from her wardrobe on Depop to help fund the move. She didn’t expect how much the Depop economy would drive up the prices. Selling at less than RRP, she was immediately bombarded with requests. "So many girls messaged me asking, 'Do you have any more Brandy?'" she tells me. "And they were fast—they messaged me within three minutes." All Harri’s listed items were Brandy Melville, a Y2K-inspired fast fashion brand not dissimilar to American Apparel, where anything no longer on the website is classed as 'rare'—which sellers often know before pricing up. "Most used Brandy pieces cause a bidding war and at least a quarter to a third more than retail price," Harri says of eBay listings. Over on Depop, a quick search for a Brandy Melville skirt will find 'rares' going for $100, even though the RRP is around $40 on the brand's website.