Is Depop Gentrifying Secondhand Shopping?

"I started shopping from charity shops at a very young age, before I knew about the impact of fast fashion at all," says Ruth MacGilp, curator of The Ethical Fashion Roundup newsletter. She explains that her love of charity shops began as a way to keep her wardrobe cost-effective. "Mostly because it was cheap and I was skint, and also because it allowed me to experiment with my style and identity in a more instinctive way as a teenager without the pressure of trends." Still buying the vast majority of her outfits from charity shops, Ruth says it is infuriating to see secondhand shopping go in this dubious direction. "Any ‘90s and ‘00s labels get snapped up quickly and the quality overall has definitely been slipping while prices have been driven up, meaning people who shop there due to necessity, or for a more sustainable alternative to the high street, are priced out by savvy resellers. I’ve also noticed a lot of Depop sellers calling things 'Y2K' or 'vintage' when in reality it's just recent fast fashion." Before we were getting ripped off by brands, now we’re ripping off each other: this TikTok of a girl finding a mini bag she bought from Walmart for $4 listed as deadstock with a price tag of $30 confirms it.