Fashion has a size-inclusivity problem, that we all know. Even when a brand stocks a more size-inclusive collection, the pieces aren't necessarily shot on curve models, and brands with a big plus-size following tend to hide them when it comes to celebrating their customers on the brand Instagram feed. And there's the issue of sustainability in plus-size clothing.
Summer is often the hardest time to shop for plus-size clothes, with swimwear that doesn't support bigger busts, patterns that seem to consist solely of garish butterfly prints, and shorts that don't take chafing into account. We may not be hitting a beach or a piazza any time soon but we still have to dress for the weather, and while there is still a long way to go, brands from high street to designer are finally considering the diversity of their consumers by providing summer-ready collections that are both trend-led and timeless.
From Mara Hoffman to Mango, here are the best plus-size brands to shop this summer.