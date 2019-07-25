5 Plus Size Women Name Their Best Purchase Of 2019 So Far

While everyone else has been wearing that Zara dress, what have discerning plus size babes been wearing? What have been our fashion moments of the year so far? We may not have as much choice, but that doesn't mean we're short of cute pieces and creative styling ideas. Halfway through 2019, plus size fashion is in a bit of a funny position. It’s almost completely impossible to buy on the high street but the plus size style community is thriving harder than ever – even if we’re mostly relegated to online-only purchases and some intense accessorising.
Plus size influencers give daily inspiration of what to buy and how to style it, from Callie Thorpe's carefree feminine styles to Sara Brown's bold, retro-inspired brights. Although there are a lot of gaps in the market absolutely begging to be filled with plus size versions of fashion girl favourites – think Ganni and Rixo – we don't do too badly with what's on offer right now.
Our wardrobes are bursting with cute styles in the face of retail neglect and adversity, and it's largely online retailers that are serving plus size shoppers with the fashion-forward pieces we deserve. We asked a few of the most stylish plus size women we know for their best purchases of 2019 so far, and what's next on their wish list.
It's time for that wardrobe refresh...