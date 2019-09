Relax. Sustainable Fashion Is Easier Than You Think

To lead us in the right direction, we sat down at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit with the smartest sustainable fashion expert we know: Linda Greer, a scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council . She launched the NRDC’s fashion-focused Clean by Design program in 2009 to clean up water and air pollution in Chinese apparel factories, and has both a master's in environmental science and engineering and a PhD in environmental toxicology. Basically, if anyone knows the scientifically proven way to dress sustainably, it’s her.