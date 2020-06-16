As The High Street Reopens, The First Place I’m Going Is The Charity Shop

Although I have bought pieces online during the last few months – my most-worn lockdown dress, an easy cotton gingham midi, is from Barnardo’s digital shop – the lack of human contact has had me dreaming of the simultaneously thrilling and mundane experience of an IRL shop. Sure, getting a vintage Burberry trench in the post after an intense bidding war at 3am is great but what about talking to a chatty volunteer while you rifle through the rails of Lacoste polo shirts and Jane Norman blouses to uncover a ‘90s floral Laura Ashley prairie dress? Or striking up a conversation with an eccentric elderly gentleman while you rummage through the dusty denim section to find an elusive pair of Levi’s 501 red tab jeans? There’s nothing like it. Much like taking the same route to work each day or sitting in your favourite café every Saturday morning, you meet the same characters over and over again as you browse a charity shop; some you spark up a chat with, others you make up narratives in your head for – either way, it’s the most interesting place to people-watch on the high street.