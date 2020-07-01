“I believe how members of the LGBTQIA+ fashion themselves can be a lifeline,” they continue. “For many, it’s the initial glimpse of what it would look and feel like to live out what’s in your soul. And sometimes, it may start small, with just one pair of heels, or one loose-fitting shirt that allows one to look in the mirror and see a side of themselves they aren’t familiar with but would like to get to know.” For Naeeja, fashion allowed them to also discover parts of themselves. “Even before I knew I was nonbinary, I began to dress in ways that I previously didn’t think I was allowed to, yet I began to create space for myself, for all of the facets of my identity.”