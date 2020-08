Would You Buy A Box Of Mystery Clothes For £30?

In my pack were a very flimsy black camisole, a pale blue top in picnic-table stripes and an olive green '90s-style slip dress. The two tops are not really my style but the dress is the sort of thing I’d wear on holiday (though equally I could live without it). Garment labels have been replaced with Lost Stock ones, which has enraged activists who argue that this lets brands off the hook (and although several bloggers have found Matalan tags, Lost Stock has bought from 23 different brands including hundreds of product lines). Speaking of bloggers, many responses on Twitter were negative, regarding quality, wrong colour, size etc. Instagram proved more forgiving, although I noticed that everyone posting had at least one of the same items as me, which made me question the point of the style options. I wasn’t surprised by the low quality of the items (the picnic top had the nicest fabric) but I might query an RRP of £70.