Get To Know Bethany Williams, Fashion’s Sustainability Saviour

Williams' democracy goes one step further: her brand may operate under the menswear label but her clothes fit and are made for everyone. In lieu of a catwalk show, at Somerset House this weekend Williams' presentation is accompanied by a poem written by the playwright Eno Mfon and photographs and a film shot by photographer Ruth Ossai, capturing five families wearing the colourful collection. The whole thing is joyful, powerful, playful and a celebration of unity.