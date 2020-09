Get To Know Bethany Williams, Fashion’s Sustainability Saviour

Williams founded her eponymous label in 2017 and has since received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, been shortlisted for the LVMH Prize and won the Emerging Talent Menswear award at last year's Fashion Awards . She's the indie favourite of the industry but she plays by her own rules. Rather than looking for the most prestigious collaborator for her debut collection 'Breadline', Williams worked with Tesco and Vauxhall Foodbank. She partners with a changing roster of charitable organisations, from drug rehabilitation centres to food banks and homeless shelters, and donates a sizeable portion of the proceeds from her collections each season. She also employs people via charity services to help create her collections – from members of the Isle of Man's Manx Workshop for the Disabled to Italy's San Patrignano drug and alcohol dependency programme – creating a cycle of skill sharing, income and meaningful employment in local communities which are often overlooked. Even as the pandemic disrupted production and proved an uncertain future for many brands, Williams, alongside fellow designer Phoebe English, founded the Emergency Designer Network , a volunteer-led endeavour to provide PPE stock for the NHS and other frontline workers.