It was a huge night for industry wunderkind Daniel Lee , who took home British Designer of the Year Womenswear, Accessories Designer of the Year, Designer of the Year and Brand of the Year for his creative direction at Bottega Veneta . Lee’s quadruple threat is a fitting celebration of his year thus far: he has turned the Italian house into a global sensation, appealing to influencers and editors alike with his accessories and ready-to-wear offering, filling the contemporary minimalist gap left by Phoebe Philo at Celine