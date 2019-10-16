Rapper Krept On The Black Women He Admires

You know what I don't want? Is for the next young black female to do well and for other black females to think, Oh, that's just a one-off. I want them all to feel like this is possible for all of us, to do this all at the same time, it's not about this or that. I want so many young black women to do well that it becomes normal and it's not a thing where people notice it. I just want to see where it becomes a thing where it's just like, they’re here and they're here to stay. Because it helps the black youth, to have black women in certain positions that understand what's going on and that really care about our culture, like, for real. It's not a case of wanting. We need black women to be in a certain position in this industry, if you want this industry to thrive, you know?"