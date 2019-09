If you're not reading Models.com , that's okay. But if you ever had a Tumblr, you've probably heard of it. It's got everything you need to know about models and where to find them — from their measurements, their every campaign and editorial, their social channels, down to every other nugget of information you'd want to know. The niche site just released their annual ' Model of the Year ' awards for 2018, where 250 voters comprised of top stylists, designers, photographers, editors, hair and makeup artists, casting directors, and emerging creative talents cast their votes for the modelling industry's current and upcoming stars. And a slew of newer faces secured top spots.