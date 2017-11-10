Could This Be The Most Influential Pirelli Calendar Yet?

Update: The first batch of images from the 2018 Pirelli Calendar have been released. Lensed by Tim Walker and styled by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, everyone from RuPaul to Naomi Campbell and Whoopi Goldberg bring their assigned roles in Walker and Enninful's theatrical version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to life. A feat for diversity on several levels, this year's legendary Pirelli calendar will go down in history as its most creative and imaginative edition yet. Click through the slideshow ahead to see the shots that made the cut.
This article was originally published on July 20th, 2017.
The 2018 Pirelli Calendar landed Thursday, marking its 45th edition to date, and signaling a thrilling new era for the annual photography series. Styled by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and shot by photographer Tim Walker, the calendar reimagines Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland with a cast of industry giants and exciting new faces bringing the fairytale to life.
The epic cast sees Naomi Campbell as The Royal Beheader (of course), drag mother RuPaul in a spectacular red ballgown as The Queen of Hearts, and Whoopi Goldberg in a fur-lined hat as The Royal Duchess. Alongside these respected innovators, the line-up features newer faces, too, such as American model Slick Woods as The Mad Hatter, American Honey actress Sasha Lane as The Mad March Hare, and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah as Tweedledee. Taking center stage as Alice is South Sudanese-Australian model Duckie Thot, shot in baby blue sheer knee-high socks and a matching silk dress.
Walker’s hazy and nostalgic aesthetic is perfectly suited for an homage to John Tenniel’s whimsical illustrations of Alice’s story; the surrealist quality of the photographs is rooted in the fantastical (and often frightening) narrative of Carroll’s books. Designed by the prolific Shona Heath, who often distorts scale and color to bring her concepts to life, the set, too, is what makes these images so representative of the dark fairytale. Wilting rose bushes, cupcakes with protruding limbs, giant faded playing cards, and an extravagant hookah (don’t forget the hot-headed smoking Caterpillar from the books), make up the otherworldly backdrop.
A trade tradition since 1963, the Pirelli Calendar has typically been a celebration of classically beautiful white women shot in soft focus. While the 2016 edition, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, certainly made moves towards shattering beauty standards, with Patti Smith, Serena Williams, Yoko Ono, and Ava DuVernay modeling, the all-black cast of 2018 (not the first — 1987's calendar featured Naomi Campbell alongside other black models) is pushing representation further forward than ever before. And while Enninful has been an advocate of diversity and inclusivity throughout his career, the casting was actually Walker’s concept.
South African law graduate and model Thando Hopa, who plays The Princess of Hearts in a sumptuous cream dress, revealed her conversation with Walker about his vision to The Guardian: “I actually phoned him up and I was like: ‘Let’s sit down and talk.’ He said, ‘Any person should be able to see themselves in any way. So any girl, whether she is Black or Chinese or Indian, they should be able to have their own fairytale’.” Enninful echoed Walker’s dream of a contemporary and diverse Alice: “Given the state of the world we live in, sometimes I think we all feel like we’ve fallen down the rabbit hole, he said. "For me, a retelling of Alice for the modern world was a perfect project, particularly once the cast fell into place.”
As Hopa says, “This is an important step in culture development — to push images that aren’t generic, that don’t conform to stereotypes.” As a regular Vogue contributor, we look forward to seeing the future collaborations between Tim Walker and Enninful, as the latter embarks on his new role as editor-in-chief. A new era for the magazine is upon us, so let’s hope this pivotal Pirelli shoot is a sign of greater things to come.