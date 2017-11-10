Could This Be The Most Influential Pirelli Calendar Yet?

Update: The first batch of images from the 2018 Pirelli Calendar have been released. Lensed by Tim Walker and styled by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, everyone from RuPaul to Naomi Campbell and Whoopi Goldberg bring their assigned roles in Walker and Enninful's theatrical version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to life. A feat for diversity on several levels, this year's legendary Pirelli calendar will go down in history as its most creative and imaginative edition yet. Click through the slideshow ahead to see the shots that made the cut.