Tim Walker’s hazy and nostalgic aesthetic is perfectly suited for an homage to John Tenniel’s whimsical illustrations of Alice’s story. The surrealist quality of the photographs is rooted in the fantastical and often frightening narrative of Carroll’s books. Designed by the prolific Shona Heath, who often distorts scale and colour to bring her concepts to life, the set, too, is what makes these images so representative of the dark fairytale. Wilting rose bushes, cupcakes with protruding limbs, giant faded playing cards, and an extravagant hookah (don’t forget the hot-headed smoking Caterpillar from the books), make up the otherworldly backdrop.