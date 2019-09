A trade tradition since 1963, the Pirelli Calendar has typically been a celebration of classically beautiful white women shot in soft focus. While the 2016 edition, photographed by Annie Leibovitz , certainly made moves towards shattering beauty standards, with Patti Smith, Serena Williams, Yoko Ono and Ava DuVernay modelling, the all-black cast of 2018 (not the first – 1987's calendar featured Naomi Campbell alongside other black models) is pushing representation further forward than ever before. While Enninful has been an advocate of representation throughout his career, the casting was Walker’s concept. South African law graduate and model Thando Hopa, who plays The Princess of Hearts in a sumptuous cream dress, revealed her conversation with Walker about his vision to The Guardian : “I actually phoned him up and I was like: ‘Let’s sit down and talk.’ He said, ‘any person should be able to see themselves in any way. So any girl, whether she is black or Chinese or Indian, they should be able to have their own fairytale’.” Indeed, Enninful echoed Walker’s dream of a contemporary and diverse Alice: “Given the state of the world we live in, sometimes I think we all feel like we’ve fallen down the rabbit hole. For me, a retelling of ‘Alice’ for the modern world was a perfect project, particularly once the cast fell into place.”