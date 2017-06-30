After this event I just want to keep the momentum up. I’ve always said when people have asked "What can we do in our small town" or "What can we do in our school to help feminism, support activism, and help everything that we want to do for women?" It can all be very small things. I want to make sure I keep up the momentum, do other things for other communities, whether it’s more photography and art. Just make sure that Gurls Talk is going everywhere. But the bigger plan is for Gurls Talk to have its own space, its own centre, where anyone can come whenever they want and you’ll have the sex expert, the eating disorders expert, the best psychiatrist, you’ll have everything. You’ll be able to go there and you’ll be able to do dance, you’ll be able to talk and you’ll be able to cry. It will just be a safe place.