Miu Miu campaigns are always a sumptuous, colourful feast for the eyes but the just-released images for AW17, entitled 'Preservation Hall and Other Stories' are particularly special. Featuring a star-studded cast of actresses and models including Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Kate Moss, sisters Adwoa and Kesewa Aboah, Jean Campbell, Eliza Cumming and Jasmine Daniels, alongside the Preservation Hall Brass Band, the diverse array of powerful female faces embodies the maximal, eccentric spirit of the collection, which Miuccia Prada described after the show as “the madness of glamour in this time, in front of a very uncertain future.”
Styled by LOVE editor-in-chief, Katie Grand, and shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan (his fifth campaign for the Italian fashion house), the striking cast is captured in locations around New Orleans. The campaign imagery consists of collages of black-and-white and saturated colour photographs, juxtaposing landmarks and landscapes, the old and the contemporary. The intensely coloured images emphasise the vibrant faux-fur coats, hats and shoes, the clashing psychedelic prints, glittering earrings and headpieces and '70s knits that comprise the collection.
A Miu Miu press statement explains the story behind the vivid images: "In certain places and amidst certain sounds, time seemingly circles itself. Throughout the untamed, thick-aired Mississippi bayou, draped with Spanish moss, the siren of insects is interlaced with jazz melodies somehow both timeless and avant-garde. In the deep American South, and more specifically the port of New Orleans, patois more than a dialect, it’s a way of life. Everything here is a deeply textured bricolage, full of tension and wild energy."
It may be the height of summer (though the British weather says otherwise) but these captivating images, featuring our favourite models – from fashion's latest obsession, Adwoa Aboah, to the original supermodel, Kate Moss herself – mean we can't wait to pile on the boldest faux fur possible this autumn.
