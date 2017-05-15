When you think of Kate Moss' style, what springs to mind? Skinny jeans and blazers? Denim cut-offs and biker boots? Vintage dresses? Or perhaps leopard print and the perfectly tousled dirty blonde hair? Her magpie love of jewellery may not be the first thing you think of when you think of Mossy's inimitable, effortless style but chunky, vintage rings and multi-chain necklaces are as much of a wardrobe constant as the clothes we're so familiar with.