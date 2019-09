With prices starting at £700, these are investment pieces and potential heirlooms, to be treasured and passed on. So does Kate let her daughter, Lila (who has now followed in her mother's model footsteps ) borrow from her covetable collection? "She does love jewellery, but wearing my antique pieces? No." Moss told The Telegraph . Well, luckily, now Lila as well as Kate's legion of wardrobe worshippers can get their hands on their own pieces from this special collaboration, available from Wednesday.