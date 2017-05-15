When you think of Kate Moss' style, what springs to mind? Skinny jeans and blazers? Denim cut-offs and biker boots? Vintage dresses? Or perhaps leopard print and the perfectly tousled dirty blonde hair? Her magpie love of jewellery may not be the first thing you think of when you think of Mossy's inimitable, effortless style but chunky, vintage rings and multi-chain necklaces are as much of a wardrobe constant as the clothes we're so familiar with.
Over the years, we've been able to tap into Kate Moss' style through sell-out collaborations with clothing brands such as Topshop and Equipment, and even mimicked the supermodel's beauty look through collections for Rimmel but now the fashion icon has branched into jewellery for the first time, collaborating with close friend and jeweller Ara Vartanian on a limited-edition collection inspired by old English legends and the mystic. Crafted in 18kt gold, the collection is set with rich stones including amethysts, citrine, garnet and green goldstone, and also features one-of-a-kind pieces set with diamonds, rubies and other precious stones.
First meeting in São Paulo in 2012, the duo swiftly became firm friends and it was Kate who originally encouraged Ara to open a store in London last year – his first outside his native Brazil. Born into a family of jewellers, Ara Vartanian left his career in the financial market in 2000 to dedicate himself to his vocation and has swiftly built up a loyal fanbase of famous clients including Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Lara Stone.
"When we spoke about working together I said I wanted to make... pieces that have meaning and that you can wear every day," Moss told Vogue. "Every time afterwards that I visited London I’d spend time in her wardrobe to get ideas of what she likes," Vartanian added.
The pair have taken aspects of Ara’s designs, such as his iconic Hook Earrings, and joined these with Kate’s unique style and love of jewellery. The collection features medieval symbols, mounted with swords reminiscent of St. George, patron saint of England, who mythically slayed a dragon to save a pagan town, as well as sickle moon symbols and amulets, which bring protection and good energy.
The campaign, which was shot by Fenton Bailey at Kate’s Cotswolds home, stars Kate Moss herself, alongside four new faces signed to her model agency: Elfie Reigate, Luka Isaac, Louis Baines and Anna Lea Gardner. A film will be launched to celebrate the jewellery collaboration and showcase the young talent to be managed and mentored by the Kate Moss Agency.
With prices starting at £700, these are investment pieces and potential heirlooms, to be treasured and passed on. So does Kate let her daughter, Lila (who has now followed in her mother's model footsteps) borrow from her covetable collection? "She does love jewellery, but wearing my antique pieces? No." Moss told The Telegraph. Well, luckily, now Lila as well as Kate's legion of wardrobe worshippers can get their hands on their own pieces from this special collaboration, available from Wednesday.
The collection is available from 17th May at the Ara Vartanian flagship store in Mayfair at 44 Bruton Place, W1J as well as at Harvey Nichols and HarveyNichols.com.
